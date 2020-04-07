Funerals pending for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FABER, Sigmund Frank, 85, Bloomington, died Saturday (April 4, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

REEVES, Doris Louise, 92, Normal, died Tuesday (April 7, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

TURNER, Marie, 81, Lawndale, died Monday (April 6, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News