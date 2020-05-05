Funerals pending for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BENNETT, Emerlyn G., 3, Lexington, died Saturday (May 2, 2020). Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac. 

BENNETT, Sawyer J., 16 month-old-infant, Lexington, died Saturday (May 2, 2020). Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac. 

HARRIS, Rowena, 44, Bloomington, died Monday (May 4, 2020). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington. 

LEESMAN, Glenn G., 76, Atlanta, died Monday (May 4, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta. 

MATTINGLY, Cinda Marie, 63, Farmer City, died Sunday (May 3, 2020). Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. 

PETERS, Hillery R., 27, Lexington, died Saturday (May 2, 2020). Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac. 

WOLFE, Joan, 94, Bloomington, died Tuesday (May 5, 2020). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News