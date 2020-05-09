Funerals pending

ADAMS, Steven "Steve" Lee, 73, Bloomington, died Friday (May 8, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
HOLEVOET, Kelly M., 36, Heyworth, died Thursday (May 7, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
PAYNE, Hank O., 47, Lexington, died Saturday (May 9, 2020). Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington.
SMITH, Robert F. "Bob", 93, Tremont, died Friday (May 8, 2020). Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Tremont.
SWANSON, Christena, 86, Gibson City, died Friday (May 8, 2020). Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City.
