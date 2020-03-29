Funerals Pending

BRENNAN, Frances L., 92, Clinton, died Saturday (March 28, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

DOWNEN, Robert N. "Bob", 76, Gridley, died Saturday (March 28, 2020). Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso.

HENSON, Patricia Kay, 74, Gibson City, died Saturday (March 28, 2020). Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City.

STRETCH, Juanita Maxine "Peggy", 94, Gibson City, died Saturday (March 28, 2020). Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax.

