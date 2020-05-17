Funerals Pending
0 entries

Funerals Pending

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BACH, John P., 63, Forrest, died Saturday (May 16, 2020). Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Forrest.

HIGGINS, George, 85, DeWitt, died Friday (May 16, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

ISAAC, Georgia Mae, 73, Waynesville, died Saturday (May 16, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

STOTTS, Larry, 63, Minonk, died Saturday (May 15, 2020). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk.

WATSON, James H., 93, Normal, died Sunday (May 17, 2020). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Funeral Home, Bloomington.

WINEBRINNER, Jerry, 68, Clinton, died Thursday (May 14, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

To plant a tree in memory of s Pending as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News