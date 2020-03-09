Funerals Pending
0 entries

Funerals Pending

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLEMAN, Keith L., 89, Fairbury, died Sunday (March 8, 2020). Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

CROWELL, Tammy L., 62, Bloomington, died Monday (March 9, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

MARSHALL, Carol Jean, 83, Normal, died Sunday (March 8, 2020). East Lawn Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.

PARTRIDGE, Debra J., 65, Tremont, died Monday (March 8, 2020). Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Tremont.

RISHER, Mary Anne, 70, Normal, died Sunday (March 8, 2020.) Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

SHADEWALDT, Kara C., 40, Normal, died Thursday (March 5, 2020). East Lawn Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of s Pending, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News