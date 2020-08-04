TOLUCA — Seth William Unruh, 19, of Toluca, died Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) near Benson.
He was born on Aug. 15, 2000 in Peru to Anthony and Janey (Porch) Unruh.
Seth graduated from Fieldcrest High School in 2019. He was an apprentice laborer for Central Laborers Local 996 in Roanoke.
From a very early age, it was clear that Seth was going to be his own head strong, stubborn, fun-loving, old soul. He had a way of doing things which may have not always been the most conventional but he always got the job done. He never started a job he didn’t finish, whether it be picking up walnuts with his dad or mowing Mrs. Gerdes’ lawn. Then on to bigger yards, the Pattonsburg Christian Church, or baling hay. Seth was always the “go-to” man for getting a crew together to get any task done. He was absolutely a leader, and not a follower.
Seth never met a stranger, and was a part of a tight knit group of friends. He didn’t just have friends his age, he had friends of all ages, from the very young to his Minnesota fishing buddies. Always the life of the party at any family function or event, he was quick with a joke and had a twinkle in his eye.
As a brother, Seth was a protector, instigator, and a confidant. But above all, someone who would always have your back through thick and thin. As Eliza would say, he was ignorant and accurate.
Seth was following in the footsteps of his Dad, uncles, grandfathers in the laborers local.
In his short 19 years, Seth lived a full 85 years, getting a lifetime of experience in everything he did.
"R.I.P. & Fly High our amazing son, brother, nephew, cousin, friend and Honorary Mayor of Pattonsburg. Put those wings to amazing use."
Seth is survived by his parents Anthony and Janey Unruh; brothers, Devron Unruh, Urbana, Ill.; Jon Unruh, Colorado; and Bret Unruh, Havana, Ill.; sisters, Melissa (Jerry) Schrek, Normal; Eliza (Landon Jimenez) Unruh, Toluca; and Eyan Unruh, Toluca; and high school sweetheart Leah White — in Seth’s words, “Not my girlfriend, my best friend.” Seth also has a very large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins from the Porch and Unruh families.
Seth was preceded in death by his sister, Autumn Unruh; grandparents, Mel and Rocky Porch, Earl and Nancy Unruh; and cousins, Rachel and Korey Korenchuk.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday at Tony and Janey’s farm, at 2444 County Road 100N, Toluca. Those attending are asked to please wear a mask or face covering. A private family service and inurnment will follow.
Memorials can be made to the Charles Perdue Museum Association, or Cunningham’s Children’s Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at lenzmemorialhome.com
