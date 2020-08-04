× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOLUCA — Seth William Unruh, 19, of Toluca, died Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) near Benson.

He was born on Aug. 15, 2000 in Peru to Anthony and Janey (Porch) Unruh.

Seth graduated from Fieldcrest High School in 2019. He was an apprentice laborer for Central Laborers Local 996 in Roanoke.

From a very early age, it was clear that Seth was going to be his own head strong, stubborn, fun-loving, old soul. He had a way of doing things which may have not always been the most conventional but he always got the job done. He never started a job he didn’t finish, whether it be picking up walnuts with his dad or mowing Mrs. Gerdes’ lawn. Then on to bigger yards, the Pattonsburg Christian Church, or baling hay. Seth was always the “go-to” man for getting a crew together to get any task done. He was absolutely a leader, and not a follower.

Seth never met a stranger, and was a part of a tight knit group of friends. He didn’t just have friends his age, he had friends of all ages, from the very young to his Minnesota fishing buddies. Always the life of the party at any family function or event, he was quick with a joke and had a twinkle in his eye.