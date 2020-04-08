BLOOMINGTON — Sharen L. Rudsinski, 76, of Bloomington, passed away Friday (April 3, 2020) at Heritage Health – Normal.
There will be a private graveside service for Sharen later at Gridley Cemetery, Gridley. The Rev. Trey Haddon will officiate. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.
Sharen was born May 25, 1943, in Libertyville, to Milton G. and Edna L. Phillis Rudsinski. They preceded her in death as well as two sisters, Grace Rudsinski and Phyllis Keith.
She is survived by one brother, Milton “Sonny” Rudsinski, Bloomington; two nephews, Kurt (Wendy) Rudsinski, and Kyle (Emily) Keith; two nieces, Darcie (D. Geoffrey) Sivyer and Karin (Bob) Malachowski; and her great-nieces and great-nephews, Kylie, Hannah, Drew, Jason, Jessica, Jude, Isaiah and Alec.
Sharen worked more than 33 years for General Telephone in Bloomington. She retired in 1993. She was an avid Cubs fan, loved Garth Brooks and enjoyed cheering on her Oakland Raiders football team. Her favorite color was purple. She also was passionate about her pets and loved her cats and dogs.
Memorial contributions may be made to McLean County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com
