Sharlyn Wood

NORMAL — Sharlyn A. Wood, 81, of Normal, passed away at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday (March 24, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Sharlyn was born Aug. 9, 1938, in Bloomington, the daughter of Ralph and Mildred White DeGroodt. She married James Wood on June 15, 1957, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by four daughters, Sheila Brown, Stacy (Todd) Koch, Sherie (Jeff) Krueger and Stephanie (Ronald) Stuart, and one son; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Sharlyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one son-in-law, Collins Timothy Brown.

