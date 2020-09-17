BLOOMINGTON — Sharon A. Van Oosten, 72, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at 4:31 pm at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, Il.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom, Il. is handling the arrangements.
Sharon was born on July 6, 1948, in Cullom, Il. a daughter of Lial and Elizabeth “Betty” (Ruehle) Krumwiede. She married William P. Van Oosten on November 24, 1973. She is survived by two sons; Paul Van Oosten and Andrew Van Oosten, both of Bloomington, Il. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, John Van Oosten, and her Aunt Anna Mae Ruehle.
Sharon went to Cullom High School. She graduated from Illinois State University, Normal, Il. She taught special education at Sowers Elementary School in Roanoke, Il for almost 25 years.
Sharon loved to play trivia, was an avid reader of all books and enjoyed making crafts. She was a Beatles fan and a true Cubs baseball fan. She was a wonderful mother and will be greatly missed.
This obituary may be viewed, and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.