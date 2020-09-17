× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Sharon A. Van Oosten, 72, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at 4:31 pm at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, Il.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom, Il. is handling the arrangements.

Sharon was born on July 6, 1948, in Cullom, Il. a daughter of Lial and Elizabeth “Betty” (Ruehle) Krumwiede. She married William P. Van Oosten on November 24, 1973. She is survived by two sons; Paul Van Oosten and Andrew Van Oosten, both of Bloomington, Il. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, John Van Oosten, and her Aunt Anna Mae Ruehle.

Sharon went to Cullom High School. She graduated from Illinois State University, Normal, Il. She taught special education at Sowers Elementary School in Roanoke, Il for almost 25 years.

Sharon loved to play trivia, was an avid reader of all books and enjoyed making crafts. She was a Beatles fan and a true Cubs baseball fan. She was a wonderful mother and will be greatly missed.

This obituary may be viewed, and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.