BLOOMINGTON — Sharon Engle, 81, of Bloomington, IL passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL. Her private family visitation will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Becks Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Grandson, Nathan Holt, will officiate a graveside service at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, IL at 12:30 PM where friends and family are welcome to join. (Masks required)

Sharon was born April 8, 1939 in Peoria, IL to Eloise Burris and Clyde Graham.

Surviving are her sons: Rick Holt (Wendy), John Holt (Marlene), and daughter, Vonnie Smith (Rich); twelve grandchildren: Mindy, Heather, Amber, Garrett, Dustin, Jenny (Mike), Jason (Taryn), Nathan (Devon), Kelsey, Rich, Cyndy and Kevin; 14 great-grandchildren: Kerrington, Ronnie, Kaylee, Caleb, Ethan, Dalton, Karley, Hailee, Reagan, Kennedy, Josiah, Eliza, Evelyn and Scooter; and one great great-granddaughter, Nova Mae.

Sharon was preceded in death by her son, Kelly Holt; her sisters: Donna Tuttle, Michaeleen Hawkins, and both parents.