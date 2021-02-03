EL PASO — Sharon L. Mayne, 74, of El Paso died Monday, February 1, 2021 at her residence.

Sharon was born November 17, 1946 in Chicago Heights to Frank and Lois Hannover Krueger, Sr. She married Ronald L. Mayne on September 3, 1967 in El Paso. He survives.

Also surviving is one daughter, Sandi K. Mayne of El Paso; two brothers: Warren (Martha) Krueger of Manteno, IL and Frank Krueger, Jr. of Bourbonnais, IL; and three grandchildren: Keisha, Blaze, and Kiana. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sharon graduated from ISU and taught for five years at Washington Elementary and later at El Paso-Gridley schools, retiring after 29 years in 2002. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Community Church in El Paso and the Woodford County Retired Teachers Association.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso. Pastor Josh Gates will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for an education fund for her grandchildren.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.