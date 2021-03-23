OTTAWA — Sharon "Sherry" Lee (Armstrong) Webb, formerly of Champaign, IL passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Pleasant View Luther Home in Ottawa, IL where she had been a resident for the past 17 months in their memory care unit.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Freese Funeral Home in Tolono, IL.

Born November 23, 1945 in Bloomington to Harold H. and Eleanor (Hammers) Armstrong of El Paso.

Sherry graduated from El Paso High School in 1963 and Eastern Illinois University in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She received her Master of Education from the University of Illinois in 1973. She taught Elementary Education in the Champaign area for 18 years.

On July 10, 1976, she married Elbert Joseph "EJ" Webb at First Presbyterian Church in Champaign, IL. He pre-deceased her on Dec. 29, 2008. She is also pre-deceased by her parents, a brother, Grant Armstrong, and a brother-in-law, Wayne Grusy.