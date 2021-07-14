FARMER CITY - Shawanda "Shawnee" Sue Reynolds, 70, passed away on June 21, 2021, at her home in Independence, MO, formerly of Farmer City, IL.

A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 PM Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Farmer City, IL, with Pastor Dave Ashby officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Inurnment will be at Greenleaf Cemetery, Farmer City, IL, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family (Chad Neal) and will be distributed between Life Connection Church in Independence, MO, Wayside Waifs Animal Shelter in Kansas City, MO and Trinity Community Church in Farmer City.

Shawnee was born April 5, 1951, in Bloomington, IL, a daughter of Clarence and Nellie Mae (Gandy) Wheeler. She married John Neal in 1971 and later married Melvin Reynolds in 2001 who passed away in 2015.

She is survived by one son, Chad (Heather) Neal of Blue Springs, MO; two beloved grandchildren: Marissa and Chase Neal also of Blue Springs, MO; two step-children; Anthony "Tony" (Rhonda) Reynolds and Angela Reynolds; and many step-grandchildren including: Zachary (Kylee) Reynolds and Chelsea (Chad) Merriken who she was especially close to; and two step-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Dottie Davis of Biloxi, MS, and Shari Wheeler of Farmer City, IL. She also has many special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin; three brothers: Duane Davis, Colonel Richard Davis, and Claron Wheeler and by two sisters: LaDonna Lunt and Mary Jo Davis and one stepson; Paul Reynolds.

One sister, Nellie Henry of LeRoy, IL has passed since Shawnee's death as well.

Shawnee worked at GTE for 20 years, Walker Tire for four years and as a Library Assistant for Blue Ridge High School from 2006-2016. She was currently employed as a cashier at Cosentino's Apple Market in Independence, MO.

Shawnee was a member of Life Connection Church in Independence, MO. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, attending church, and watching her grandchildren play sports. Shawnee loved all animals but especially her own beloved furbabies her dog, Cooper and cat, Bella.