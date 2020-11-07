CHENOA — Shawn Michael Moore, 32, of Chenoa, IL, passed away tragically in an accident, Thursday, November 5, 2020. Cremation rites will be accorded. Services planned by the family will be held at the River of Life Outreach Church in Meadows close to Chenoa, IL at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Memorial's in honor of Shawn may be made to the Shawn Michael Moore Fund at Heartland State Bank in Chenoa, IL. Calvert Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Shawn was born in Pontiac, Illinois on January 7, 1988. He was the son of Steven Allen and Tammy Rene (France) Moore. He married Shana Caton on September 15, 2018 at their home in Chenoa, IL. She survives in Chenoa.

He is also survived by his son, Corbin Moore of Chenoa; stepchildren: Bryce Stokes of Chenoa, Cassandra Stokes of Chenoa, Allysa (Skylar) Lessman of Cornell; brothers: Bradley Moore of Chatsworth, Jesse Moore of Nolensville, TN, Samuel Moore of Chatsworth; sisters: Linda (Frank) Turner of Chenoa, Brenda (Dale) Schott of Blackstone, IL; father-in-law, Dale (Letitia) Stokes of Graymont, IL; granddaughter, Paisley Lessman of Cornell and his maternal grandmother, Vicky Moore of Chatsworth.

He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Lynse Stokes; paternal grandparents, Lyman Max and Linda J. Moore; maternal grandparents, Isabelle and William "Bill" Dike