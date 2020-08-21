Shawn P. Blue

Shawn enjoyed spending time with his family, nephew and nieces, collecting various holiday hats, crazy shaped coffee mugs, listening to music and audio books. He is described by those who knew him as a jokester, kind lovinghearted, and ornery, but was always very caring, loving, helpful and teasing those he loved (especially his mother) and Sue Brandt who he affectionately referred to as “Mommy Blue.”

Shawn was a loving and fierce protective son and loved his nephew and nieces. He was the kind of person that would do anything for anyone, but would often show you how to do it rather than do it for you all the time.

Memorials may be made to the Community Cancer Center, 407 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, IL 61761; or Lexington Community Church, 805 S. Pine St., Lexington, IL 61753; or his family.

