Shawna Kellerhals

BLOOMINGTON — In loving memory of Shawna Kay Kellerhals wife, mother, daughter, friend. She leaves behind her loving husband Dave, Mother Charlotte and her husband Tim, father Curtis and wife Janet. Her sister Daniell and all of her nieces and nephews and her loving family. Her greatest joy in her life were her daughters Sierra , Erika, and Alex. Tammy was the person who helped her with the girls when she needed it. A close family friends Mellisa and Amanda who were always there for Shawna through thick and thin. She may have fought you tooth and nail but she was always there when you needed her. Fly high with the angels.

