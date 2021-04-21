BLOOMINGTON — Sheila M. Anderson, 79, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.
Her graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
She was born May 22, 1941 in Chicago, a daughter of Harry W. and Mary C. (Griffin) Sheppleman. She married Thomas A. Anderson, Jr. on November 6, 1965 in Westchester, IL and he preceded her in death on May 1, 2001.
Surviving are a son, Thomas A. (Shara) Anderson III; a daughter, Bridgette M. (Timothy) Floyd; four grandchildren: Joshua (Emily) Anderson, John Anderson, Joseph Anderson and Leah Anderson; two sisters: Marcia Reincke and Trenna Walters; and her dear friends: Maureen Ryan, Linda Redmon, Mike and Donna Smith and Barb O'Neil.
Sheila's professional career as a Radiology Transcriptionist included many years at both Wright & Wright Orthopedics and OSF St. Joseph Medical Center. She was an Oblate of the Sisters of St. Mary's Monastery in Rock Island. Sheila was an active member of Holy Trinity Church for many years and was involved with their youth group, Cursillo and Teens Encounter Christ.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of LeRoy Manor, McLean County Nursing Home and OSF Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Sheila and the Anderson family.
