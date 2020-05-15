Sheri Bradford

She is also survived by her three children, Mark (Penny) Cermak, Dallas, Texas; Craig (Mary) Cermak, Bloomington; and Keith (Patricia) Cermak, Bloomington; six stepchildren, twins, Jeff (Cheryl) Bradford, Bloomington, and Jamie (Chris) Bradford, Bloomington; Jerry (Linda) Bradford, Bloomington; Joyce (Alfred) Riggs, South Dakota; Joe (Karen) Bradford, Pontiac; Jason (Joy) Bradford, Bloomington; 27 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nancy Meligan, Florida. She was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Rexroat.

Sheri was an active member of Park United Methodist Church, Bloomington, where she was also the treasurer for many years. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Sheri was an Illinois State University graduate, and she worked over 20 years in the accounting department at Country Companies. Prior to that, she was a schoolteacher in Clinton and Bloomington. Sheri was an avid bowler and part of several leagues, which included traveling across the country for competitions. She participated in a women's club that enjoyed travel and attending plays. Sheri also loved playing clarinet and was part of her high school marching band. She was the lead pit crew member for her husband's racing team, Bradford Welding, for many years and loved 4-wheeling.