LEXINGTON — Sherlyn Fisher, 80, of Lexington, passed away at 4:55 a.m. Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday (March 14, 2020) at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington with Father Carl LoPresti officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lexington. Memorials may be given to the Humane Society or to Home Sweet Home Mission. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Sherlyn Otto was born in Bloomington on May 24, 1939, a daughter to Arthur Jr. and Frances Burmaster Otto. She married Hubert Fisher Jr. in Delavan on Sept. 17, 1958. He preceded her in death in 2018.

Surviving are her children, Kimberly (Brett) Toillion, El Paso; Micki (Karl) Nalley, Wood River ; and Bryan Arthur Fisher, Lexington; seven grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Hubert “Joey” Fisher III; and one great-granddaughter, Angel Marie Nalley.

Sherlyn was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lexington. She enjoyed traveling especially to Texas and most enjoyed her time spent with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

