DECATUR — Sherlyn Sue Fisher, 75, of Decatur, formerly of Hammond, IL, passed away at 2:32 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL. Interment will be held at the Hammond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Sherlyn was born on May 23, 1946 in Waukegan, IL, the daughter of James and Amy Phillips Sykes. She married her high school sweetheart: Albert C. "Butch" Fisher on November 24, 1968 at the Hammond United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2018.

Survivors include: her son Chuck (Shelly) Fisher of Bloomington, IL; daughter Carmen (Mark) Hamilton of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren: Carly, Chase and Camry Fisher, Andrew and Caitlyn Hamilton; sister: Rhonda Burcham of Decatur, IL; nephews: Shane (Alison) Mendenhall of Mt. Zion, IL and Ryan (Amy) Burcham of Wentzville, MO.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; and sister Darla Mendenhall.

Sherlyn studied at Patricia Stevens School. She worked for Tallman Pontiac-Cadillac for several years and retired from the Hickory Point Bank loan department.

She enjoyed volunteering with the Babes Program thru Dove, Inc. Sherlyn loved being a farmer's wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball games.

Memorials are suggested to the Arthritis Foundation.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com