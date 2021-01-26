Sherman David Gibson

NORMAL — Sherman David, age 97, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2021, with family lovingly present, at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, shortly after suffering a stroke. He has been loved for his lifelong positive outlook, affection and humor which continued to the end.

He was born in Middlesboro, KY on Nov. 21, 1923 to William Laban Gibson and Eva Ellison Gibson. Growing up in Middlesboro, KY, he was an Eagle scout, and a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, TN.

Sherman David served as a B-24 pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II. He was the only survivor of a crash after his plane was hit by anti-aircraft fire. He was awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, and other medals.

He married Patricia Piper May 23, 1948 and they moved to Macon, GA. He became a chemist, working for most of his career at Robins AFB in Warner Robins, GA. He volunteered for many years at Vineville Baptist Church, the Coliseum Hospital, and making wooden toys to donate. He was an avid gardener. In 2009 he moved to Bloomington, IL to be near family.