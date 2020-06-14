MINONK — Sherri Lynn Persic, 65, of Minonk, passed away at 10:32 p.m. Friday (June 12, 2020) at OSF St. James/John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.
She was born Oct. 16, 1954 in Bloomington to Voyatt and Marjorie (Shepherd) Hill. She married Raymond Persic on June 4, 1977 in Minonk. He died March 3, 2015.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are three sons, Keith (Kristi) Persic of Minonk, Kurt (Kori) Persic of Roanoke, Kevin (Tamara) Persic of El Paso; two brothers, Eric Hill of Normal, Rick (Sandy) Hill of Meadows; three sisters, Vickie (Richard) Carpenter of Minonk, Melissa Lamer of Madison, Wis.; and Brenda Hill of Oswego; she was known as Nani to seven grandsons and four granddaughters. She also leaves her special friend, Father David Huebbner, and many nieces and nephews.
Sherri graduated from beauty school in Bloomington and from ICC with an Associate Degree in Dietary Management. She worked at Heritage Manor in Minonk for more than 30 years with 25 of those years as the dietary manager. She also worked at Fieldcrest High School as a bus monitor.
Sherri was a member and attended both St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wenona. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and was involved with Volunteering for Poverello. She enjoyed cooking for her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She loved cookouts and bonfires with family and friends.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wenona. Franciscan friars will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. Due to the State of Illinois COVID-19 mandates, social distancing and restrictions for the number of attendees at any one time will be in place for both visitation and funeral Mass. Your understanding is appreciated.
Memorials may be made to Poverello at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wenona.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
