MINONK — Sheryl O'Riley, 71, of Minonk died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 9:14 p.m. at her home.

Sheryl was born December 25, 1949 in Creston, IA to L.L. and Alice Bennett Siverly. She married Stephen O'Riley on March 1, 1969 in Clearfield, IA. He survives.

Survivors also include two daughters: Colleen (Lukas) Smart of Austin, TX, Keely (Tom) Ginger of Palatine, IL; four grandchildren: Maxwell and Jakob Smart, Brenna and Maggie Ginger; one brother, Lawrence Siverly (and family) of Bedford, IA; two sisters: Sharon McClintock (and family) of Carlisle, IA and Bonnie Wilson (and family) of Lenox, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Laura Bentley.

Sheryl was an Elder at Minonk Presbyterian Church and a member of the Minonk Garden Club. She was a stay-at-home mom and taught preschool at the Baptist church when her girls attended. She also worked/volunteered at Riley & Riley Attorneys, Filger Public Library and Country Florist

Cremation has been accorded. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Iowa. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, IA.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com