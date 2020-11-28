PONTIAC - Shirley A. Carroll, 89, of Pontiac, IL., died Thursday November 26, 2020 at 7:10 PM at Evenglow Inn. Her graveside service will be held in Rooks Creek Cemetery, rural Pontiac, IL. on Thursday December 3, 2020 at 1:30PM with Rev. James O. Wolfe III of the First Baptist Church of Pontiac officiating. A private family visitation will be held at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, IL. Memorials in Shirley's name may be made to the First Baptist Church of Pontiac Food Pantry or Evenglow Inn, Pontiac, IL.

Shirley was born on October 30, 1931 in Pontiac, IL., the daughter of Myron and Zella (Harris) Potter. She married Robert Carroll on November 16, 1952 in Graymont, IL. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2019. Surviving are two sons: Charles (Kathy) Carroll of Graymont, IL and Steve (Debbie) Carroll of Pontiac, IL; two daughters: Jeanne (David) Moore of Pontiac, IL and Nancy (Todd) Gates of Hanna City, IL; twelve grandchildren: Jackie (Craig) Williams, Patsy (Issac) Monts, Brad (Ashley) Carroll, Amber (Jay) Whalen, Kaity Carroll, Stevie Carroll (Valerie Hurt), Ashlee (Aaron) Bertan, Casey (Lindsey) Moore, Alecia (Cameron) Gorham, Carissa Gates, Kylie Gates and Ethan Gates; thirteen great grandchildren: Sydney, Ember, Levi, Olivia, Brayden, Allyson, Noah, Tyler, Emma, Jack, Brynlee, Blayke and Bennett.