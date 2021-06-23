BLOOMINGTON — Shirley A. Gillenwater, 86, of Bloomington passed away at 6:41 AM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

There will be a graveside service for Shirley at 10 AM Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Reverend Tammi Kessinger will officiate. There will be a visitation Friday, June 25, 2021, at Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington from 5-7 PM.

Shirley was born in Briscoe, MO on December 4, 1934, to Lawrence and Sadie (Briscoe) Wehmeier. She married Ernest Gillenwater in Peoria, IL on January 6, 1951. He preceded her in death July 31, 1994. She is also preceded in death by one son Timothy Eugene Gillenwater, one grandson Zackery Stephens, and one brother John Wehmeier.

Shirley is survived by four children: Ernie (Kathryn) Gillenwater of Bloomington, Teresa (Joe) Stephens of Normal, Jim (Brenda) Gillenwater of Kincaid, IL, Shirleen (Mike) Sapp of Bloomington; eleven grandchildren: Timothy Gillenwater, Christina Gillenwater, Jason (Sheila) Stephens, Travis Gillenwater, Brittany Haney, Abby May, Alyssa (Brandon) Meeks, Erika May, Jessica (Kyle) Nichols, Madison Sapp, McKenna Sapp; one brother Lawrence Wehmeier; and two sisters: Colleen (Marvin) Baum and Doris Creech.

Shirley worked over twenty-five years for Eureka Company on the Assembly Line. During the war she was part of the staff making grenades for the Military in the "Hut". For many years she attended the Nazarene Church in Bloomington and in more recent years attended First Assembly of God in Normal.

She was a loving woman who would take in anyone in need and was always willing to give of her time and money to help. She enjoyed crochet and jigsaw puzzles.

