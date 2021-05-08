BLOOMINGTON - Shirley Ann Dahme, 88, of Bloomington, IL, peaceably passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Emergency Center, Normal, with family present. Private crypt interment will be in the Building of Peace mausoleum, East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. A memorial service at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bloomington, is planned for a later date.

Shirley was born on a farm near Bowdle SD on September 14, 1932, the daughter of Fred and Dorothy (Merkle) Dollinger, the youngest of three children. She graduated from Plainview Academy, a private religious boarding high school in Redfield SD in 1951, during which time her parents moved to a farm near Aberdeen SD. She married Orval Dahme in Aberdeen on June 4, 1953. He survives. Orval's maternal grandmother knew Shirley's parents from her own days of farming near Bowdle and immediately blessed the marriage. Also surviving are daughters Susan (Dennis) Costello and Patricia Dahme; and grandchildren Michael and Elizabeth Costello, all of Bloomington. Preceding her in death are her parents and older siblings Irene (Fred) Hall and Adrian Dollinger.