BLOOMINGTON — Shirley Ann Wheeler, 92 of Bloomington passed away at Martin Health Center in Bloomington at 4:02 AM Saturday January 9, 2021.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be a private family service.

Shirley was born February 29, 1928 in Ellsworth, IL to Frank and Bertha Graning Hall. She married Jack S. Wheeler on March 1, 1947 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2012. She was also preceded in death by two sisters Betty Jean Richardson and Wanda Shoemaker.

She is survived by two daughters: Nancy (Fred) Esken of Bloomington and Karen (Thomas) Fegley of Wheaton, IL; three grandchildren: Jennifer (Jonathan) Boba, Joel Esken and Jonathan (Chris) Esken; six great-grandchildren: Rachel and Thomas Boba, Nicholas Esken, Kylie Lawson, Emma and Zach Esken; and one great-great-granddaughter, Ellie Rose Lawson.

Shirley was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington where she was active in the prayer shawl ministry for many years. The most important thing in her life was her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com