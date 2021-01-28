BLOOMINGTON — Shirley B. Knuth, 85, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:27 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Normal.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington.

Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be directed to Humane Society of Central Illinois, Community Cancer Center, Normal, or Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington.

Shirley was born on June 22, 1935 in Bloomington, a daughter of Walter E. and Henrietta Haskell Robitske. She married John F. Knuth on January 20, 1954 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on May 11, 2015.

Surviving are her children, Deborah Kingdon of El Paso and David Knuth of Normal; two granddaughters: Jessica Knuth of Fort Myers, Florida and Jennifer Knuth, of Bloomington; and one grandson, Bradley Kingdon of El Paso.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings: Paul Robitske, Donna Simpson, and Donald Robitske; and a son-in-law, Richard Kingdon.