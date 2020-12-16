Shirley J. Miller-Horner

Shirley was born in Bloomington, IL on July 16, 1938 to Donald and Mildred Stein. She attended Bloomington Public Schools. After graduating in 1956, Shirley married her high school sweetheart, Fredric Miller, and started a family. She later became the Director of Marketing at OSF St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington. Shirley explored various career paths of interest in her retirement and particularly enjoyed decorating and gardening in her spare time. She was a kind, generous and loving woman who made a positive impact on many people throughout her life. Those who knew her well called her "Na-Na." Shirley lived for her family and cared for nothing but their happiness. She will be dearly missed.