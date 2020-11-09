SAYBROOK — Shirley Jean (Grieser) Schertz passed away at her home in Saybrook, IL on October 31, 2020. Shirley was born May 10, 1937 to Simon and Lovina (Egli) Grieser in Manson, IA. Shirley married Ray Schertz in Fisher, IL on September 24, 1955 at her sister's home. Ray passed in 2017.

She is survived by four sons: Mike (Jeanine Wick) Schertz, Verona, MO; Gene Schertz, Saybrook, IL; Steve Schertz, Morning Sun, IA; Kevin (Karen Hoytt) Schertz, Saybrook, IL; and one daughter Tara Kirkpatrick, Saybrook, IL; sisters: Fern Massanari, Gibson City, IL; Ruth Oyer, Joliet, IL; and brother, Dan Grieser (Norma Zook), Sebring FL. Preceded in death by her brothers: Warren, Wayne and Vern; and sisters: Kathryn (Bachman), Mary Ann (Miller) and June (Junker). She had nine grandchildren: Tim (Jamie Youngs) Schertz, LeRoy, IL; Amanda (Brandon Clark), Verona, MO; Jean Ellen Trammell, Colorado Springs, CO; Jeremy (Jennifer Hair) Kirkpatrick, Ellsworth, IL; Tabitha (Matt Darnell) Darnell, Spring Valley, IL; Nate Schertz, Lincoln, IL; Zack Schertz (April Tizor), Jessup, GA; Micha (Matt Giese) Morning Sun, IA; Trisha (Darren Chapman), Dublin, IN. She was also blessed with 20 great grandchildren.