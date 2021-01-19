NORMAL — Shirley "June" Tapke, 98 of Normal passed away at her residence on Sunday January 17, 2021. There will be a visitation for June on Friday January 22, 2021 from 11:00-12:00 Noon at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington followed by a graveside service at 1:00 PM at Chenoa Cemetery. Reverend David Glesne will officiate.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

June was born in Pontiac on February 14, 1922 to Silas and Jerverna Hetland Abraham. She married Robert Tapke on September 19, 1946 in Pontiac. He preceded her in death on June 28, 1978. She is also preceded in death by one daughter Janet Starkey, two brothers and one sister.

She is survived by two sons: Barry (Cindy) Tapke of Bloomington, Jeff (Tammy) Tapke of Hudson; four grandchildren: Carrie (Steve) Leverton, Stephanie Tapke, Tracie Terven, David (Amy) Tapke; twelve great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

June was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington for many years. She worked in the Admissions office at Illinois State University for many years as a secretary. She retired in the early 1980's. She was an avid golfer.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.

