BLOOMINGTON — Shirley R. Shepherd, 86, of Bloomington, IL passed away peacefully at her residence January 24, 2021. She was born December 1, 1934, the daughter of Eugene H. and Ernestine (Abshire) Abbott and married the love of her life, Kaywin Shepherd on December 1, 1955.

Shirley was a wonderful family woman who loved to be with her family and her grandkids were her world. When Shirley wasn't cooking, (her Sunday meals were famous), cleaning, reading, and cracking jokes, she was known for going to garage sales and perusing QVC for the next great deal.

Shirley is survived by her children: Kim (Linda) Shepherd, Tim (Jennifer) Shepherd, Lori Beck; grandchildren: Kristal, Chris, Lindsey, Travis, Zach, Tim, Seaira, Shelby; eight great-grandchildren; siblings: William Abbott, Linda Flick, Jerry Abbott; several nieces and nephews; and close family friend, Donald Quinn, Jr.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Robert Abbott; and son-in-law, Kevin Beck.

A graveside service will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the loved ones that provided her care around the clock, to the hospice caregivers at Traditions Hospice, and to all of the family and friends that assisted the family during this very difficult time.