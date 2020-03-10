Shirley Ratchford
NORMAL — Shirley Ratchford, 84, of Beloit, Wis., made her earthly exit in Normal on Thursday (March 5, 2020.)

She was the loving and devoted mother of Robin (William) King, Bloomington; and Pamela (Gerald) Pittman, Murfreesboro, Tenn.; proud grandma of six; and great-grandmother of four.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing Home of Normal and Vitas Healthcare for their care.

Foster Funeral Home, in Beloit, Wis., has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared at www.fosterfuneralhomes.com

