ROANOKE — Simeon O. "Sim" Bates, 96, of Roanoke, passed away at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

He was born on September 26, 1924 in Kansas, IL to Samuel and Nellie Osborn Bates. He married Virginia M. Priller on June 6, 1945 in Bloomington, IL. She survives.

Also surviving is one daughter, Janice (Wayne) Tessier of Morton; two sons: Jim (Jan) Bates of Bloomington; Steve (Diane) Bates of Morton; seven grandchildren; and sixteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, seven sisters, and two brothers.

A Navy veteran, Sim proudly served his country during WWII and was a purple heart recipient. He was a member of the Roanoke American Legion Post # 463.

Sim and his wife owned and operated several businesses in Roanoke and is most remembered by Sim's Cities Service.

Sim was active and giving in the community where he served on the park board, the Roanoke Fire Department and coached Little League.

He was a member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church where funeral services will be held on Monday July 19th at 11 a.m. Rev. Charlie Graul will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9-10:45 prior to the services at the church on Monday. Burial with military rites will be in Roanoke Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke or to the Roanoke United Methodist Church. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.