BLOOMINGTON - Simoni Lukose, 80, of Bloomington, Illinois passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington, IL.

She was born on October 1, 1939 in Tiruvalla, Kerala, India, the daughter of K.J. Joseph and Sosamma Thomas. She was married to Lukose M. Joseph in Kerala, India in April 1966.

She graduated High School in 1958 from Christava Mahilalayam in Aluva, Kerala. From 1959-1963, Simoni studied nursing in Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital and graduated with honors.

Early in life she worked at various clinics and hospitals in Kerala, India. She immigrated to the US in 1975 and worked as a nurse's aide in Naperville, Illinois. She studied and later became a Registered Nurse working at various hospitals and nursing homes in the west suburbs of Chicago.

From the very beginning, Simoni dedicated her life to the Lord and encouraged her children to cultivate a personal relationship with Jesus. She was thankful to see her three children grow up in the faith.

She was an active member of her church and spent the last 10 years attending Victory Christian Church in Bloomington, Illinois.