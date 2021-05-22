BLOOMINGTON - Sofia Schuller Cseve, 90, died at 5:08 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at her home in Bloomington surrounded by her loving family.

Her memorial service will be on August 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel in the Trees at Funk's Grove, 7054 E. 535 North Rd., McLean, IL 61754, followed by a meal at Sugar Grove Nature Center.

Sofia was born on February 7, 1931 in Mettersdorf, Romania to Friedrich and Margaretha Schuller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stefan Cseve.

She is survived by three daughters: Marti (Jeff) Klawitter, Maryanna (Gary) Leach, and Sandi (Elliott) Embry and one son, Steve Cseve, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will remember Sofia as someone eager to share every part of her life. From stories about her inspiring journey to and across America, finally settling in Bloomington, IL, to her time working at Mennonite Hospital for many years, even becoming Employee of the Year in 1972.

She made lifelong friends through her favorite activity, playing bingo. While she loved winning, she loved sharing those winnings with friends and family even more.