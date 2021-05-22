BLOOMINGTON - Sofia Schuller Cseve, 90, died at 5:08 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at her home in Bloomington surrounded by her loving family.
Her memorial service will be on August 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel in the Trees at Funk's Grove, 7054 E. 535 North Rd., McLean, IL 61754, followed by a meal at Sugar Grove Nature Center.
Sofia was born on February 7, 1931 in Mettersdorf, Romania to Friedrich and Margaretha Schuller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stefan Cseve.
She is survived by three daughters: Marti (Jeff) Klawitter, Maryanna (Gary) Leach, and Sandi (Elliott) Embry and one son, Steve Cseve, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will remember Sofia as someone eager to share every part of her life. From stories about her inspiring journey to and across America, finally settling in Bloomington, IL, to her time working at Mennonite Hospital for many years, even becoming Employee of the Year in 1972.
She made lifelong friends through her favorite activity, playing bingo. While she loved winning, she loved sharing those winnings with friends and family even more.
Sofia's love for her family was never more apparent than during holidays. Whether it was seeing a dining table dotted with colorful Easter eggs drying before the big backyard hunt, or walking in to smell the aroma of the literally thousands of cookies she baked every Christmas, holidays were the best when they were at Grandma's house.
She could speak seven languages and used this talent to help her grandkids learn to sing and practice Silent Night in German every year for the school Christmas program at Trinity Lutheran Church, where she attended for decades.
Sofia's passion for knitting saw four generations literally blanketed in her love, warmth, and generosity.
It wasn't uncommon to find Wheel of Fortune or The Lawrence Welk Show playing on television whenever going to Sofia's house for a visit, and she loved nothing more than having you sit down and watch with her.
Though Sofia and the experiences her family and friends shared with her will be deeply missed, we celebrate the one-of-kind life she led and take comfort in knowing she is in a better place, hand-in-hand with her husband, doing the same.
Special thanks to BroMenn 6 West, BroMenn Hospice, All Ways Caring Homecare, and Community Care.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories at www.beckmemorial.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.