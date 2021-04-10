DELAVAN — Stanley Irwin Watts, 70, of Delavan, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Peoria.

He was born August 24th 1950 in Pekin to Calvin and Gwendolyn Godby Watts.

Surviving are his brother, Steven of Delavan; sister, Tina (Gene) Guengerich of Manito; and brother, Sam (Minnie) of Manito. He also enjoyed the benefit of a large extended family of cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents and sister-in-law, Christy Watts.

Stan loved fishing from his houseboat and enjoyed many hours of solace on the waters of Clinton Lake. He retired after a long standing career working for Lincoln Glass Bottle Company.

Cremation will be according to his last will and testament. He will be buried following a private service at Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan.

Memorials may be made to the Clinton Lake Hope Fund by addressing donations to Clinton Lake, 7251 Ranger Road, Dewitt, Il, 61735.