BLOOMINGTON — Stanley “Mike” Riordan, 69, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:28 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020) at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. His funeral will be private. Interment will be at Hopewell Cemetery, Downs, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Twin City Tigers Youth Football Program or Downs United Methodist Church.

He was born Sept. 14, 1950, in Normal, son of Stanley and Mildred Thompson Riordan. He married Jean L. Runge on March 29, 1975, in Normal.

Surviving are his wife, Jean, Bloomington; three sons, Corey (Jess Dailey) Riordan, Downs; Conrad (Kelli) Riordan, Holder; and Colby (Lexi Worth) Riordan, Bloomington; and six grandchildren, Courtney, Sydni, Cash, Khloe, Ryder and Axel Riordan. Also surviving are two sisters, Stanna Breen, Bloomington, and Linda Loggins, Peoria; his mother-in-law, Ruth Brady, Bloomington; three sisters-in-law, Sandy (Dave) Shaffer, Waynesville; Cheri Wachob, LeRoy; and Susan (Bill) Bratcher, Jacksonville, Florida; one brother-in-law, Doug (Elizabeth) Brady, LeRoy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by one grandson, Logan Riordan, and one sister, Joann Hopper.