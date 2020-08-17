BLOOMINGTON — Stanley “Mike” Riordan, 69, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:28 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020) at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. His funeral will be private. Interment will be at Hopewell Cemetery, Downs, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Twin City Tigers Youth Football Program or Downs United Methodist Church.
He was born Sept. 14, 1950, in Normal, son of Stanley and Mildred Thompson Riordan. He married Jean L. Runge on March 29, 1975, in Normal.
Surviving are his wife, Jean, Bloomington; three sons, Corey (Jess Dailey) Riordan, Downs; Conrad (Kelli) Riordan, Holder; and Colby (Lexi Worth) Riordan, Bloomington; and six grandchildren, Courtney, Sydni, Cash, Khloe, Ryder and Axel Riordan. Also surviving are two sisters, Stanna Breen, Bloomington, and Linda Loggins, Peoria; his mother-in-law, Ruth Brady, Bloomington; three sisters-in-law, Sandy (Dave) Shaffer, Waynesville; Cheri Wachob, LeRoy; and Susan (Bill) Bratcher, Jacksonville, Florida; one brother-in-law, Doug (Elizabeth) Brady, LeRoy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by one grandson, Logan Riordan, and one sister, Joann Hopper.
Mike was a United States Army veteran and served in Korea and Japan. Mike was self-employed and ran many businesses through the years. He was a devoted husband, father and papa who was present and participated 110% in everyone's lives. He coached his three sons in football and baseball throughout their youth. Mike's passions were spoiling his family with his holiday bargain shopping, fishing, spending time with his kids and grandkids and listening to good music. He was a diehard Atlanta Braves and Phoenix Cardinals fan.
Mike also dedicated 34 years to coaching and leaving an organizational legacy for the Twin City Tigers youth football program. Many lives were mentored and touched by him. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.