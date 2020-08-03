You have permission to edit this article.
Stanley R. Weber
Stanley R. Weber

PONTIAC - Funeral service for Stanley R. Weber to be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church in Pontiac, IL. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial at South Side Cemetery.

