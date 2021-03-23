CHENOA — Stanley Richard Jacobs, 74, of Largo, FL, formerly of Chenoa, passed away at 10:59 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Palm Harbor, FL.

Stanley was born on March 4, 1947, in Fairbury, the first son of Richard Albert and Wiladene Joan Hewitt Jacobs. He was a 1965 graduate of Chenoa High School, and his classmates held a reunion for Stan, last July, in his honor. Stan graduated from Bradley University, and attended San Diego State University and Illinois State University. While a member of the Bradley Chorale, he sang on Broadway, in Washington D.C., and toured Europe.

Stan did extensive research into his family's genealogy and shared his knowledge with whoever asked. He made several trips to England, Ireland, Scotland, and Germany, where he found Jacobs relatives living and farming in the town of Lutheran.

Stan was a founding member of Kirk of the Lake Presbyterian Church of Pinellas County, FL, and served as Elder. He was a member of the Lake Seminole Presbyterian Church of Seminole, FL. He had a beautiful singing voice and sang with a German Lutheran Church Choir. He enjoyed classical music and opera, classic cars and auto shows, kayaking and sailing, and the Tampa Bay Rays.