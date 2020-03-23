Stanley Weber

PONTIAC — Stanley R. Weber, 79, of Pontiac, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Thursday (March 19, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington. His family was by his side.

Due to COVID-19, a visitation and funeral will not take place at this time. Later this year, notification to family and friends will be made with the date to gather for a celebration of life event. Our expectation is summer 2020. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Pontiac, where Stan was a lifetime member. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Stan was born April 11, 1940, in Pontiac, to Richard and Gladys Schultz Weber. He married Marcia K. Gerrib on Aug. 20, 1961, in Georgetown. She survives and currently resides in North Riverside.

Also surviving are his three children, Amy (Craig) Lange, Houston, Texas; Tim (Lisa) Weber, La Grange; and Beth (Dan) Phelan, River Forest; eight grandchildren, Andrew, Emily and Ellie Lange; Pierce and Cass Weber; and Sarah, Daniel and Hannah Phelan. He is also survived by his two sisters, Rose Pritchard, California, and Marlene Vezza, Illinois; and one brother, Jerry Weber, Tennessee. His parents preceded him in death.