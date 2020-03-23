Stanley Weber

PONTIAC — Stanley R. Weber, 79, of Pontiac, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Thursday (March 19, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington. His family was by his side.
Due to COVID-19, a visitation and funeral will not take place at this time. Later this year, notification to family and friends will be made with the date to gather for a celebration of life event. Our expectation is summer 2020. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Pontiac, where Stan was a lifetime member. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.
Stan was born April 11, 1940, in Pontiac, to Richard and Gladys Schultz Weber. He married Marcia K. Gerrib on Aug. 20, 1961, in Georgetown. She survives and currently resides in North Riverside.
Also surviving are his three children, Amy (Craig) Lange, Houston, Texas; Tim (Lisa) Weber, La Grange; and Beth (Dan) Phelan, River Forest; eight grandchildren, Andrew, Emily and Ellie Lange; Pierce and Cass Weber; and Sarah, Daniel and Hannah Phelan. He is also survived by his two sisters, Rose Pritchard, California, and Marlene Vezza, Illinois; and one brother, Jerry Weber, Tennessee. His parents preceded him in death.
Stan graduated from Pontiac Township High School in 1958, and went on to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, graduating in 1962, with degrees in industrial engineering and finance. Out of college, Stan managed the Camp Humiston Pool at Chautauqua Park and taught many kids to swim, and later worked at General Electric in Bloomington. Stan went on to lead the family business, Weber Metal Products Inc. in Chenoa for the next 55 years, expanding the business many times in those years and was chairman and CEO at the time of his passing.
Stan was committed to Pontiac and Livingston County, consistently staying involved with the community's progress over the years. He served on the Livingston County board from 1976 to 2018, including two terms as chairman of the board. He served in various roles including on the Jail & License and Courthouse Renovation committees and was chairman of the Public Property Committee. He took particular pride in the historic renovation of the county courthouse and of the completion of the Public Safety Complex. He was a lifelong Republican and was a past chairman of the Livingston County Republican Party. He was a two-time exalted ruler of BPOE 1019 (Pontiac Elks Club) and served on the board of Futures Unlimited, Pontiac.
He enjoyed spending time in and on the water, swimming, fishing and boating. Many summer weekends and vacations were spent with his family on his sailboat, most often on Lake Bloomington but memorably in the Florida Keys and on Lake Michigan. He also taught all his kids to water ski behind his motorboat.
Later in life, he and Marcia loved spending time with his grandchildren. He and Marcia attended many of their school programs, including art, musical and sporting events, and promotion and graduation ceremonies. He and Marcia were most happy at their home in rural Pontiac, planting and caring for the flower beds and gardens, riding the lawn mower, working on cars, playing with their dog, Max, and snapping photos of it all with his camera.
The family is grateful for the care provided by the Evenglow Lodge Tjardes Health Center staff, where Stan resided before his passing.
