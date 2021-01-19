MANSFIELD, Ohio — Stella Mae Kidwell, 79, of Mansfield passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 in at Crystal Care Center of Ashland. Born July 27, 1941 in Downs, IL to Edward and Goldie (Amstadt) Buhl, she lived the majority of her life in Illinois before moving to Mansfield in 2005. Stella had retired in 1999 from Illinois State University as the kitchen supervisor. She was a member of the Shirley Christian Church in Shirley, Illinois.

Stella enjoyed camping, fishing and cooking, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Kellie (Dee) Eastman of Lexington; son, Donnie Shepherd of Bloomington; grandchildren: Jason (Traci) Knuth of Wooster, Joey (Jenni) Knuth of Minier, and Kevin Sylvester of Ft. Myers, FL and seven great grandchildren.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Kidwell (whom she married July 26, 1980) and three brothers.

The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date for her friends and family located in Illinois.

Memorial expressions may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691.