BLOOMINGTON —

Stephanie Kay Ehling Shoemaker, 57 of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Stephanie's service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. Following the service burial will take place at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be limited to 50 people at a time and masks are required for all who attend.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Stephanie was born on March 10, 1964 in Bloomington to Pete and Lois Ehling. After graduating from University High School in 1981, she went to Illinois State University to study Biology. Stephanie worked at Central Supply Company and Talbots.

She is preceded in death by her brother Jeffrey Dean Ehling, a sister Terri Sue Ehling, and her grandparents.