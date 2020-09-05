Stephen B. Reeter

Steve was known for his sense of humor, his love of practical jokes, and his many collections ranging from fossils to flashlights. But his greatest devotion was to his wife, children, and grandchild. More than anything Steve loved his family and was a man of strong faith. That love and faith guided him through his eight-year battle with cancer. Throughout that battle, Steve never gave up and was always open to new methods of treatment, all the while maintaining his trademark sense of humor.