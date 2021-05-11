LEROY — Stephen Dean King, 61, of LeRoy, passed away Friday May 7, 2021 in St. Thomas Midtown Hospital, Nashville, TN. A memorial service will be at 11:30 am Sunday May 16, 2021 at First United Methodist Church of LeRoy. The church will post the service on their Facebook if one cannot attend. A meal and fellowship will follow also at the church. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral home, LeRoy is assisting the family.

Stephen was a member of the First United Methodist Church of LeRoy. He started as a farm mechanic in LeRoy in 1976. He went on to work for Cummins for 32 years. When not working he enjoyed tending to his yard and spending time with his grandchildren. On Sundays, he and Barbara would always get on the motorcycle and find a new adventure. They also enjoyed spending time in Nashville. Barbara would like to thank the staff at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital and the Quality Inn in Nashville for their care and support. Stephen was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.