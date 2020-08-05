FARMER CITY — Stephen E. Howell, 59, of Farmer City, was called home to the Lord at 8:20 p.m. Monday (Aug. 3, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. He was surrounded by peace and love with his family by his side.
A celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
He was born Sept. 19, 1960, in Van Nuys, California, to Bill and Erlene Howe Howell. He married Vicki Lynn Hartley Jan. 31, 1980, in Riverside, California. She survives in Farmer City.
Also surviving are two sons, Chad (Joy) Howell, Fisher, and Jason (Christina) Howell, Mahomet; five grandchildren, Jakob, Landon, Avagail, Lukas and Savannah Howell; two brothers, Eric (Barb) Howell, Decatur, and Ryan Howell, Arizona; five sisters, Leslie (Tim) Keeling, Moweaqua; Gina (Bill) Harlow, Pana; Tiffany (Marcia) Ramsey, Mattoon; Kim Howell, Warrensburg; and Amber (Todd) Justice, Lovington; his stepfather, Jerry Ginger, Decatur; his stepmother, Diana (Chris) Kupish, Blue Mound; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Stephen was preceded by his parents, Bill Howell and Erlene Ginger.
He was a United States Air Force veteran and served from August 1978 to August 1982.
Stephen spent his free time enjoying woodworking, camping, fishing, and a love of old cars. Above everything, he had a passion for his family.
His love for his wife and five grandchildren showed through everything he did. He was proud of his sons for the lives that they made and the daughters he gained. Stephen had a wonderful sense of humor, a contagious smile and left an imprint on the hearts of all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
