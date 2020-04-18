NORMAL — Stephen E. Larkin, 72 of Normal, passed away at 5:05 a.m. Friday (April 17, 2020) at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. A Celebration of Steve's Life will be planned at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Central Catholic High School Athletics.
Steve was born Jan. 15, 1948 in Bloomington, the son of Eugene J. and Frances McKern Larkin. He married Billie Springer.
Survivors include two sons, Timothy Michael (Shery) Larkin, Colorado Springs, Col.; and Casey Patrick (Jane) Larkin, Darien; four grandchildren, Caden and Caius Larkin and Hannah and Owen Larkin; significant other, Barbara Amell, Bloomington; two sisters, Kathleen (Timothy) Sullivan and Mary Larkin, both of Mequon, Wis.; two brothers, Patrick (Susan) Larkin, Carlock; and Michael (Ann) Larkin, Leland, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Steve loved all sports; he especially loved his time officiating high school football. He officiated for over 30 years and especially enjoyed spending time after the games for pizza and drinks with his crew which included his brother Pat. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Rest in Peace Steve.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
