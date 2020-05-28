Stephen Furman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAYNESVILLE — Stephen Eugene Furman died May 21, 2020 at home in Luray, Va.

He was born Aug. 2, 1942, in Waynesville, a son of the late Thomas Furman and Edythe Fletcher Furman. He worked as a plant manager for Wallace Business Forms in Luray for 36 years.

His first wife, Vicky M. Valentine Furman, preceded him in death.

On Oct. 28, 1995, he married Jacqueline Aleshire Furman, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Todd Furman, Luray, Va., and Terry Furman, Stanley, Va.; a daughter, Tammy Housden, Luray, Va.; a brother, Al Furman, Lincoln; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Richard and William Furman.

Services are planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Luray Christian Church.

