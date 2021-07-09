CLINTON — Stephen J. Smith, 88, of Clinton, IL, passed away peacefully at 6:35 PM July 6, 2021 at his family home in Clinton, IL. He was a loving son, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He grew up in Clinton, IL, graduated from Clinton Community High School, the University of Illinois, and John Marshall Law School after which he practiced law in Clinton for 47 years.

During high school, Steve was a member of The National Honor Society and participated in Football and Track. Steve was the President of the Junior Class and Vice-President of the Student Council at John Marshall Law School. He was Chairman of The DeWitt County Cancer Drive and was President of Kiwanis in Clinton. Steve along with his wife, Jackie, were co-founders of The Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group of the Bloomington-Normal Area.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church, Clinton, IL with Rev. Fr. James Henning, celebrant. Burial will follow at Memorial Park, Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Monday, July 12, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church, Clinton, IL with Rosary Service at 5:00 PM. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Ocean Conservancy or The National Parks Conservation Association.

Stephen was born August 11, 1932 in Clinton, IL the son of William Frances and Vira (Bryan) Smith. He married his high school sweetheart Jacqueline "Jackie" Wood in 1953. During their 68 years of marriage they lovingly raised their daughter, Sara and sons, Steve, Doug and Dan. He was a bright light who put smiles on everyone he met and was an avid lover of family, friends and life. Steve enjoyed cooking, scuba diving, woodworking, jewelry making, backpacking, camping and canoeing. He delighted in waving to and visiting with passersby while sitting on his porch swing smoking his evening cigar.

Survivors include: his wife, Jackie Smith, Clinton, IL; four children: Sara (Paul) Esch, Steve M. (Corrine) Smith, Doug (Karen) Smith, and Dan (Ginny) Smith; Eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and three more on the way; sister, Marilyn Smith Bielenberg, Peoria, IL; and sister-in-law, Elaine Smith, Clinton, IL.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, William B. Smith; nephew, Jody Smith; and brother-in-law, Jim Bielenberg.

